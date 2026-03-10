Royal Mail celebrates 25th anniversary of Lord Of The Rings films with stamp set

Royal Mail is releasing a set of Lord Of The Rings stamps to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first film in the hit trilogy.

The fantasy and adventure series began as a series of novels with the same name, written by JRR Tolkien and published in the 1950s, which was adapted into the award-winning film series – which has since spawned a string of spin-offs.

The main collection of eight stamps celebrates characters including Sir Ian McKellen as wizard Gandalf, Orlando Bloom as elf Legolas and Elijah Wood as hobbit Frodo Baggins.

A view of the eight Lord Of The Rings stamps showcasing the characters (Royal Mail)

Also featured in the collection are characters such as Pippin Took, played by Scottish actor Billy Boyd, hobbit Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan) and wizard Saruman, who was played by the late Sir Christopher Lee.

Presented in a miniature sheet, a further four stamps feature locations from the fictional world of Middle-earth, where the series is set – including The Shire, Mount Doom, Rivendell and Argonath.

The stamps also include hidden messages only detectable under a UV light written in the shape of a ring in Elvish, referencing the language used by the elves in the series.

Each stamp in the collection, which was created in collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), features the Lord Of The Rings logo used in the epic fantasy film series.

Four additional stamps showcase locations from the popular film franchise (Royal Mail)

Lord Of The Rings was first adapted into its first film, titled The Fellowship Of The Ring, in 2001 – and its global success led to the prequel film trilogy, The Hobbit, among other spin-off film and TV series.

In 2022, the franchise was adapted into ongoing TV series The Rings Of Power, starring Morfydd Clark and Bafta-winner Robert Aramayo.

Lord Of The Rings is also set to return to cinemas next year with the Andy Serkis-directed film, titled The Hunt For Gollum.

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “The Lord Of The Rings ranks as one of the most iconic and beloved film series of all time, and we’re delighted to celebrate its enduring popularity with this set of Special Stamps.

“Each design captures the epic storytelling, artistry and imagination that have made Middle‑earth such a treasured part of British and global culture. We’re proud to bring these striking stamps to the nation’s letterboxes.”

Sir Christopher Lee as the White Wizard Saruman appears on the stamps (Royal Mail)

Rachel Wakley, senior vice president and general manager at WBDGCP, said: “We’re delighted to see this special stamp collection honour the 25th anniversary of The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring.

“The film has left an enduring mark on audiences around the world, and this beautifully crafted set captures the spirit, artistry and cinematic legacy that continue to inspire fans a quarter of a century on.”

The stamps, and a range of collectable products, are available to pre-order from March 11 and go on general sale from March 20.