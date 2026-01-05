Royal Mail celebrates Stranger Things finale with stamp set

Royal Mail is releasing a set of Stranger Things stamps in celebration of the Netflix show’s finale.

The sci-fi series, which sees a group of children from the fictional town of Hawkins battle against an evil force that threatens to destroy their world, dropped its final episode on New Year’s Day in the UK.

Millie Bobby Brown, one of the series’ break-out stars who plays a psychokinetic girl named Eleven, appears across two of the 14 stamps included in the new collection, which depicts a range of characters from across all five series.

The miniature sheet shows the four main friends riding their 1980s-style bikes (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

The illustrations were created by British artist, Kyle Lambert, who designed the posters for each season of Stranger Things.

The collection comprises two sheets containing five stamps each and a miniature sheet of four stamps which shows the four main friends – Lucas, Will, Mike and Dustin – riding their 1980s-style bikes.

The first five-stamp sheet features a red background, representing the characters in the the real world, while the second sheet features a blue background to represent the alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

Each stamp on each of the main sheets depicts a scene from a different season, starting with a season one stamp on the left-hand side, with the fifth and final stamp, situated on the right-hand side, depicting a moment from season five.

Eleven is depicted on one of the stamps alongside Hopper and Dr Kay (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

The stamps can also show a logo with the help of a UV light.

The Hellfire Club logo appears on the stamp showing Joseph Quinn’s character Edward “Eddie” Munson, while the Scoops Ahoy logo appears on the stamp showing Joe Keery and Maya Hawke’s characters, Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley.

Dustin Henderson, played by Gaten Matarazzo, Lucas Sinclair, played by Caleb McLaughlin, Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard’s character Mike Wheeler are among the other figures that feature on the stamps.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things first aired in 2016 and rocketed its young stars, including Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), to fame.

The franchise has since expanded into a play, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, as well as an upcoming animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy, Royal Mail, said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate Stranger Things with this striking stamp collection.

“Each design captures the essence of the series – from its unforgettable characters to the eerie imagery that has gripped audiences worldwide – making this a true tribute to one of modern television’s most popular shows.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from Tuesday at the Royal Mail shop online and by telephone on 03457 641 641.

A presentation pack including all 14 stamps is priced at £24.70. The stamps go on general sale from January 13.