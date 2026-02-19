Republican doubles down on 'bigoted' dogs and Muslims post with ‘stupid’ observation

Florida congressman Randy Fine has opted to double down on his “disgustingly bigoted” comments on dogs and Muslims – and in a rather unusual follow-up tweet, too.

As a reminder, the Republican faced criticism last week when he took to X/Twitter to claim “if they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one”.

An additional tweet as part of the thread saw him share a post from Nerdeen Kiswani, of the pro-Palestine activist group in New York City known as Within Our Lifetime, with the screenshotted tweet reading: “Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.”

A few hours later, Kiswani said of her tweet: “It’s obviously a joke I don’t care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is s***ting everywhere and you’re not cleaning it.

“Also clearly trying to weigh in on an issue unaware of the current nyc discourse where we’re collectively (jokingly) hating on dogs given all the visible dog s*** in the unmelted snow lmao.”

Fine’s tweet saw him branded an “ugly bigot” by fellow congressman Brendan Boyle, while California governor Gavin Newsom called on the “racist slob” to resign.

The Florida representative hasn’t stood down, though, and instead took to the social media platform on Wednesday to write: “Dog is god spelled backwards. Perhaps that’s why they want us to give them up.”

Yes, he really said that.

And other X/Twitter users were bemused by his doubling down:

Podcaster Ed Krassenstein wrote: “GOD you are stupid”:

“Well then the sitting Homeland Secretary killed ‘God’,” tweeted another X/Twitter user, referencing Kristi Noem’s admission in her memoir that she shot her dog.

A third said Fine is “flexing his 3rd grade education”:

While Wisconsin state congressman Mark Pocan expressed worry that “he should be required to take one of Trump’s cognitive tests”:

Talk about barking up the wrong tree…

