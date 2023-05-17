How to follow Russ Cook's Strava as he runs the entire length of Africa

You may have heard of Russ Cook, aka the "Hardest Geezer”.

The 26-year-old is known for participating in some amazing physical challenges, like running from Asia to London in 2022, as you do.

Now, he has embarked on a mission to run the entire length of the continent of Africa for charity.

Project Africa began on 22 April and, if completed, will be the equivalent of Cook running 360 marathons in the space of 240 days.

His route began in South Africa and will see him travel north up the west coast of Africa through Namibia, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Algeria before finally ending his mammoth run in Tunisia.

He is documenting his journey on social media, regularly updating his Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels on his progress.

Fancy following his route?

Well, you can do, on Strava. The link is below and we think he deserves some serious kudos.

And you thought your weekly parkrun was impressive.

