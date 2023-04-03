Russian soldiers are getting too drunk to fight against Ukrainians

Russian soldiers are getting too boozy to fight the war in Ukraine.

According to a Ministry of Defence report, soldiers fighting for Vladimir Putin are abusing alcohol to the extent that it is impacting the war effort.

The intelligence, reported by the Sun, blamed the near 200,000 casualties suffered by the Russians over the last year - at least in part - on alcohol.

The intelligence cited reports of an "extremely high" number of incidents, crimes and deaths linked to drunkenness amongst Putin's men.

"Russian commanders likely identify pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness," said the MoD.

"However, with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life, even on combat operations."

It comes after Ukrainian president Zelensky called the military situation “particularly hot” around Bakhmut last night, with no let-up in a months-long drive to seize the city.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, wrote on Twitter that it had only been a matter of time – “like the bursting of a ripe abscess” – before Russia would be consumed by what he called domestic terrorism, commenting on Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky’s death followed the killing last August of Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent ultra-nationalist, in a car-bomb attack near Moscow.

