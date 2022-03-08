The Russian government has published a list of “unfriendly” countries, but some of the inclusions are a surprise.

Alongside heavyweights such as the US, UK, EU states, and Australia - it also included tiny nations such as San Marino and Liechtenstein. Ukraine is also on the list.

Many of the countries named on the list have issued sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, putting them in Putin’s bad books.

China was a notable exception, but the Kremlin may have irked their eastern ally as they referred to Taiwan as a country (even though it was on the “unfriendly” list).

Alongside the list of countries, the government also announced that foreign creditors from “unfriendly countries” can temporarily be paid using roubles if payments exceed 10 million roubles (approximately £56,500). The currency is now crashing due to sanctions.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The full list of “unfriendly countries” includes the United States and Canada, the EU states, the UK (including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar), Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, and also Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Russian news agency Tass added that when it came to Taiwan, it’s “considered a territory of China, but ruled by its own administration since 1949”.

Joshua Sauberman quipped: “It would’ve been easier to publish a list of countries who have been “friendly” to Russia, but what do I know?”

James Mielke commented: “So, everyone except China and North Korea basically. And we thought Trump was insecure.”

Some also questioned why Sweden wasn’t included despite the fact traditionally neutral Stockholm sent military aid to Ukraine. There has also been friction over Sweden’s potential future Nato membership.

Congressman Ted Lieu commented: “The Kremlin has identified San Marino as being unfriendly to Russia, but apparently not a country like Sweden that is providing weapons to destroy Russian tanks. Really makes you wonder about Russian intelligence.”

Hmm.

Others took a lighter view on things, however.

Franklin Leonard joked: “Liechtenstein and San Marino on this list makes it feel a bit like when Kanye said he had beef with Peppa Pig.”

Matt Helgeson sarcastically remarked: “Finally a country willing to stand up to the global hegemony of the Iceland/Monaco alliance.”

The list of “unfriendly” countries was compared to the Burn Book from the 2004 film Mean Girls.

Peter W. Singer asked: “So Russia created a Burn Book from Mean Girls?

Stay classy, Russia.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.