Russian man mauled to death during shocking shark attack in Egypt

A Russian man has died after being mauled by a tiger shark on the coast of Egypt.

The 23-year-old Russian national was killed off one of Egypt’s Red Sea resorts, with video appearing to show him scream the word “papa” as he was attacked.

The incident took place near the city of Hurghada and it led to a 74-kilometre (46-mile) stretch of the coastline being closed off by local authorities.

Shocking video footage shared online shows the man being pulled down into the water before attempting to fight the animal off. The water around him then turns red.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He was identified as a Russian national by officials from the Russian Consulate in Hurghada, but a name for the victim was not given.

The clip also shows him screaming the word “papa”, before a witness is heard saying “it is eating his remains now”.

After the attack, the environment ministry in Egypt said it had caught the shark and was examining the animal to determine why it launched the rare attack. Images were then shared online which show a shark lying on a sheet on land.

These kinds of attacks are rare. There were two fatal attacks in 2020 in Hurghada, involving the deaths of an Austrian and a Romanian tourist.

It comes after the news that a 13-year-old girl punched a shark to escape it attacking her at a Florida beach last month.

Ella Reed ended up needing 19 stitches after the shark, which she believed was 5 to 6 feet, bit her on her stomach, arm, knee and finger.

She told South Florida’s Local 10 News, was sitting in waist-deep water, alongside a friend, when she was struck by intense, sharp pain.

“The shark itself was so powerful,” Reed reportedly said. “That was what I felt the most because it was hitting my stomach really hard.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

