A Russian editor who interrupted a live Russian state news broadcast to protest against the Russian invasion into Ukraine has said she felt "very ashamed" about spreading "Kremlin propaganda."
The protester burst into the studio during a live evening broadcast on Channel One and held a sign behind news anchor Ekaterina Andreeva that read “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you here."
Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at the TV channel has since been identified as the protester and it has been reported she has since been arrested by Russian authorities and charged with "discrediting the Russian armed forces," The Independentreported.
Recently, new laws have been introduced in Russia which criminalise spreading so-called "fake news" about the Russian military which could see Ovsyannikova be jailed for up to 15 years.
It appears Ovsyannikova recorded a video before staging her on-air protest that explained her reasons behind her actions and in it she didn't hold back in her criticism of Russia and its leader.
"What's happening in Ukraine right now is a crime and Russia is an aggressor country," she said according to Jane Lytvynenko's translation.
"The responsibility for this aggression is on the conscience of one man, and that man is Vladimir Putin."
Ovsyannikova also appears to have recorded a video beforehand in which she blames Putin for the war and apologizes for her work on Russian state TV news.pic.twitter.com/VuoqtJWcIY— max seddon (@max seddon) 1647286623
"My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian and they have never been enemies. The necklace around my neck is a symbol for Russia needing to immediately stop this fratricidal war and our brotherly people could still make peace.
"Regrettably, for the last few years, I worked on Perviy channel and worked on Kremlin propaganda, I am very ashamed for this right now. Ashamed that I allowed to tell lies from the television screen. Ashamed that I allowed the zombification of Russian people."
"We were silent in 2014, when this was just beginning. We did not protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny. We just, without saying a word, watching this anti-human regime.
She continued: "And now the whole world has turned away from us and the next ten generations won't clean themselves from the shame of this fratricidal war. We are Russian people who think, who are smart. It's only in our power to stop all this madness.
"Go to protests. Don't be afraid of anything. They can't imprison us all," Ovsyannikova concluded.
Since footage of the protest and her pre-recorded video have circulated on social media, many have praised Ovsyannikova for her bravery in taking a stand against the Russian invasion into Ukraine.
Due to the new strict media laws, Russian news outlets such as Moscow newspaper Novaya Gazeta haven't been able to accurately report the events and even blurred out the protest sign Ovsyannikova was holding.
\u0412 \u044d\u0444\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u00ab\u0412\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f\u00bb \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0415\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0410\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0432\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0420\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u0423\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441.\n\n\u041f\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u041e\u0432\u0441\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430.\n\n\u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0430.pic.twitter.com/TdpkscVpuS— \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0413\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0442\u0430 (@\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0413\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0442\u0430) 1647285910
