School bans The Bible after parents brand it as 'porn'

Schools in Utah have banned The Bible because it contains "vulgarity and violence".

One parent, who challenged the contents claimed it had "Incest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape, and even infanticide."

She said the Holy Book should be removed due to passages on sex and violence.

"You’ll no doubt find that the Bible, under Utah Code Ann. § 76-10-1227, has ‘no serious values for minors’ because it’s pornographic by our new definition," she continued.

The law, which came into force last year, states that any book containing 'pornographic or indecent' content can be pulled from schools.

"Get this PORN out of our schools," the parent added. "If the books that have been banned so far are any indication for way lesser offences, this should be a slam dunk."

A district review committee resorted to pulling the King James Version of the Bible. They explained that while it "does not contain sensitive material as defined by Utah Code," it does have content that is not age appropriate for elementary and middle schools.

"The committee also decided to retain the book in school library circulation only at the high school level based on age appropriateness due to vulgarity or violence," Christopher Williams, Davis School District's director of communication said.

"That decision has since been appealed by an individual who would like it retained at all levels. It will now go to an appeals committee consisting of three members of the Davis School District Board of Education."

"That committee will then make a recommendation to the full Board of Education whether to retain or remove it from school library circulation. The board will then make the final decision," Williams added.

