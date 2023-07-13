One single sea otter is causing chaos for Californian surfers

A single sea otter is causing chaos for Californian surfers.

Mark Woodward, a photographer, has spotted the creature that gnaws on people's surfboards who are just trying to catch a wave, and scares other animals.

He has sounded the alarm to people who live in the area but wildlife experts have no explanation for the behaviour.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





“This may seem cute and funny, but it’s getting to be dangerous and I’m afraid that the sea otter, which was born in captivity and released when it was old enough, will have to be captured and live at a rescue sanctuary,” Woodward said on Instagram.

“While there have been no confirmed reports of injury, due to the highly unusual behavior of this otter, kayakers, surfers, and others recreating in the area should not approach the otter or encourage the otter’s interactions,” a statement from the federal fish and wildlife service read.

It comes as orcas cause similar chaos by attacking boats, with people comparing them to "killer whales".

What is going on in the water?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.