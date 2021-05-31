A restaurant owner has vowed to charge his customers $5 for wearing a mask or “bragging” about having the COVID vaccine.

Yes, really.

Chris Castleman, the owner of Fiddleheads Cafe in Mendocino, Northern California, said the proceeds would go to charity, such as those helping to tackle domestic abuse, suicide and poverty. Well, that’s OK then.

According to SF Gate, Fiddleheads posted signs on its windows on Monday announcing its latest policy. The sign read: “$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A FACE MASK.”

Underneath, it added: “An additional $5 fee will be added if you are caught bragging about your vaccine. Proceeds will be donated to local charities assisting domestic abuse victims.”

Castleman told NBC: "I don't force anyone to pay. I give them the freedom of choice, which seems to be a foreign concept in these parts of the country.”

He added: "I don't think $5 to charity is too much to ask from mask wearing customers who claim to care so much about the community they live in.”

Castleman isn’t new to controversy and has often made headlines over his opposition to coronavirus restrictions.

Last May, Castleman posted a blog and said he would not comply with coronavirus orders.

“I respect everyone who has been taking actions over the past few months to protect their family, friends, coworkers, and the community. But protecting our health does not just end with COVID-19,” he wrote.

In mid-March, the cafe posted a sign that read: “Throw your mask(s) in our trash bin and receive 50% off your order.” The sign went viral after it was posted on TikTok and received at least 39,000 likes and almost 1,700 comments.

California and Hawaii are the only two states which still require masks indoors for those who have been vaccinated.