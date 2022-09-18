McDonalds is one of the shops that will be closed on Monday 19th September for the Queen's funeral.

The business closures caused by the bank holiday on the day have split opinion, and will allow individuals and businesses to pay respect to the longest-reigning monarch on the last day of national mourning.

Monday will "operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off," says the official government website.

However, whether or not you get the day off is down to your employer, so be sure to check beforehand.

"This is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer," the statement reads.

"There is no statutory entitlement to time off for bank holidays, but employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

"The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers."

The statement continues: "However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday.

"We also expect employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take the day of the funeral off work."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

As for McDonald's, the company has announced that it will be closed until 5pm on the 19th to allow staff to 'pay respect' to the late Queen.

They aren't the only company to announce a closure on the day. Many stores will also close their doors to mourn the Queen:

Sainsbury's & Argos



A spokeswoman for the retailers said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

"This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery.

"Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person.

"We thank our customers for their understanding."





John Lewis & Waitrose

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer of The John Lewis Partnership, said: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers."

It added that there may be "a very limited number of Waitrose stores" near to the route of the funeral procession which remain open to serve members of the public nearby.





Aldi

On Twitter, the company said: "As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen."









Primark

Primark confirmed it will shut all its 191 high street stores next Monday.

The value fashion chain said its stores will reopen for normal hours the following day.

A Primark spokeswoman said: "Our stores, depots and head office in the UK will be closed on Monday September 19 to give our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects and watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We will reopen as normal on Tuesday September 20."





Harrods

In a tweet, the luxury department store said: "We will continue to commemorate the life of HM the Queen and pay our respects by closing the store on the day of the state funeral."



Poundland

Poundland said all its 770 UK stores will close for the whole day, and staff scheduled to work on September 19 will receive their pay in full.

"We know how important it will be that colleagues have the opportunity to pay their respects next Monday, as the country comes together to honour and celebrate the life of the Queen," Poundland said.



B&Q

A B&Q spokesperson said: "As a mark of respect for the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to offer our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects, we have taken the decision to close all our UK stores on Monday 19 September.

"Our click and collect and home delivery services will also be temporarily suspended on the day."





Homebase

Homebase said: "We join the country in mourning the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II and will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral."



IKEA

An Ikea UK spokesperson said: "Out of respect, and to enable our co-workers to participate in the funeral, Ikea UK will pause its business operations, including closing all of our UK stores on Monday 19 September."



Blue Diamond Garden Centres

The UK's second-biggest garden centre chain tweeted: "Following the recent announcement of the state funeral... as a mark of respect, we have taken the decision to close all of our garden centres and restaurants on this day."

It added that it would "reopen as normal" on the following day.





Dreams

Dreams chief executive Jonathan Hirst said: "Our heartfelt sympathy and thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time. We will be closing all areas of our business, including our stores, and pausing all deliveries on Monday September 19 so that our colleagues can come together with the rest of the country to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen."







The Government guidance is: "Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.