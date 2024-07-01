Sir Ed Davey aims for poll bounce with General Election bungee jump

Sir Ed Davey took part in a bungee jump as he urged voters to take a similar “leap of faith” and back the Liberal Democrats on Thursday.

The Lib Dem leader sought a General Election poll bounce for his party by flinging himself off a crane platform while shouting: “Do something you’ve never done before – vote Liberal Democrat.”

One onlooker at the event in Eastbourne, East Sussex, could be heard saying: “Is there anything he won’t do?” – a nod to Sir Ed’s stunt-laden campaign, which has also included paddleboarding and rollercoasters.

Sir Ed was seen smiling after the jump as his harness was removed.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey took part in the daredevil feat during a visit to Eastbourne Borough Football Club in East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Speaking ahead of polling day, Sir Ed said: “To get the change our country needs this week and beat the Conservatives in scores of seats, I am asking people to take a leap of faith and vote for the Liberal Democrats.

“A lot of people are on the cusp of doing something they’ve never done before on Thursday and voting for the Liberal Democrats, so I decided to do something I’ve never done before, too.

“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to fix the NHS and care, end the sewage scandal and tackle the cost-of-living crisis.”

Sir Ed later took part in a Zumba class in Berkshire.

Dressed in T-shirt and shorts, the Lib Dem leader put on a display full of enthusiasm and questionable timing as he waved his arms, moved his feet and swung his hips to the music.