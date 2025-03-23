Why wasn't Saturday Night Live on this week?

Saturday Night Live (SNL) fans were left disappointed last night (22 March), when the show seemingly wasn't aired following the 50th anniversary celebrations.

The anniversary which took place on 8 March, celebrated the show's 50th season, and marked the occasion with a jam-packed bonanza featuring Lady Gaga both hosting and performing.

But since the big show, many will have been left wondering, why isn't it on now?

Well, as you can imagine, pulling off something as big as the 50th anniversary takes a lot of work - so it would turn out that they're just taking a couple of weeks break.

"So there's not one this weekend. You guys need to change name to Some Saturday Nights Live", one person joked on X about the absence.

They've already confirmed that SNL will return on 29 Mach with Mikey Madison and Morgan Wallen topping the bill. Episodes after that include Jack Black, Elton John, and Brandi Carlile on 5 April, and Jon Hamm and Lizzo.

Phew, only one more week to go.

