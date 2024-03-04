St Paul’s Cathedral unveils hidden library available for once-in-a-lifetime stay

St Paul’s Cathedral has unveiled its hidden library, which will be available for a “once-in-a-lifetime” overnight stay in honour of World Book Day.

For only £7, two guests will get the chance to stay in the “secret” room of the historic London landmark on March 15 as well as enjoy a dinner at a nearby restaurant and breakfast the next morning.

It will mark the first time someone has officially slept inside the Cathedral since the Second World War when a voluntary organisation protected the venue from bombing raids.

During their stay, the guests will enter the Cathedral through the Dean’s door and climb the spiral staircase, designed by English architect Sir Christopher Wren more than 300 years ago.

At the top of the staircase, they will be greeted by the library, which hosts a collection of more than 22,000 books, ranging from classics to Penguin Random House US’s forthcoming releases.

They will also be welcomed to the venue by the Dean and receive a tour of the historic Cathedral.

(Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

The next morning after breakfast, the guests will climb to the famous Cathedral dome to finish off their stay.

To remember their experience, the visitors will be given signed and stamped copies of the new Penguin Random House US books, including Holly Jackson’s The Reappearance Of Rachel Price and John Grisham’s Camino Ghosts.

Director of visitor engagement at St Paul’s Cathedral, Sandra Lynes Timbrell, said: “The recently restored library at St Paul’s has long been a secret gem of the Cathedral – cleverly concealed by the ingenious architecture of Sir Christopher Wren.

“Some very fortunate guests will now get the chance to delve deeper into the history and wonder of St Paul’s with this truly one-of-a-kind stay.”

(Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

The stay will be available through Airbnb, with booking opening on March 12.

The general manager of northern Europe at Airbnb, Amanda Cupples, said they are “thrilled” to open the doors of the library to bookworms, history enthusiasts or those seeking a unique experience in London.

Director of brand strategy at Penguin Random House US, Alyssa Castaneda, added: “This partnership with Airbnb is a true celebration of readers in the most magical of ways.

“From exploring the secret corners of the Cathedral and summiting the famous dome to reading their way through Penguin Random House US’s upcoming releases, this once-in-a-lifetime experience is the stuff of fairytales.”

(Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

The one-night-only stay is available for two adults and will cost £7 for the night, with breakfast and dinner included.

Booking for the experience opens on March 12 2024 at 10am at airbnb.com/hiddenlibrary.