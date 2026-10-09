Statue of Nelson Mandela unveiled in Glasgow

A statue of Nelson Mandela has been unveiled in Glasgow, 33 years to the day since he was granted freedom of the city in a packed George Square.

The bronze effigy was unveiled at a ceremony in Nelson Mandela Place on Friday afternoon, with hundreds of people braving the rain to witness the moment.

Mr Mandela became the first black president of South Africa in 1994 after decades of leading the resistance against apartheid in the country, including 27 years in prison. He died in 2013 at the age of 95.

Designed by Scottish sculptor Alan B Herriot, the statue stands atop a plinth of South African granite and depicts Mr Mandela in a decorated shirt with arms raised and his unmistakable smile.

The crowd sheltered under umbrellas as the cloth was pulled off the statue (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

It is the first public monument of a named black person in Scotland.

The ceremony opened with a rousing performance by Glasgow women’s drumming band SheBoom, before speeches from Nelson Mandela Scottish Memorial Foundation chairman Brian Filling and Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren.

South Africa’s high commissioner to the UK, Kingsley Mamabolo, told the audience it was a “profound honour and deeply moving privilege” to be present in the heart of Glasgow for the unveiling.

South African high commissioner to the UK Kingsley Mamabolo unveiled the statue (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

“For decades, Scotland stood as the very epitome of the British people’s solidarity and fierce struggle against the brutal apartheid system,” he said.

“Cast in bronze, this tribute stands as a bridge between Glasgow solidarity and the generational sacrifices that build our freedom.

“Standing on this very ground, we are reminded of the bold, creative, and defiant steps taken by this great city.”

He also recalled Mr Mandela’s visit to the city 33 years previously.

People gather to watch the unveiling of the statue (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

“Those who were here will never forget the joy, the dancing, and the rain that fell on George Square that day.

“Today, 33 years later, we return to Glasgow to put Mandela here permanently.”

South African singer Marah Louw, who sang and danced with Mr Mandela in 1993, performed Circle Of Life as the rain began falling.

Ms McLaren then led a countdown to the moment the sheet covering the statue was pulled away, which was greeted by joyous cheers from the crowd.

The street was renamed in his honour (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Louw rounded off proceedings with a heartfelt a cappella rendition of the national anthem of South Africa.

In 1986, while Mr Mandela was still in prison, Glasgow renamed St George’s Place – the location of the South African consulate – in his honour.

Mr Mandela was the only recipient of the fellowship of the Royal Faculty of Procurators of Glasgow, awarded in 1997, and his statue now stands outside its building.

The statue of Nelson Mandela stands atop a plinth of South African granite (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The organisation’s chief executive John McKenzie said: “The statue unveiling is a very special occasion for the city – and for the royal faculty.

“It is a fitting tribute to a man of peace whose legacy today continues to inspire great acts of courage.

“Glasgow will always have a special bond with Mr Mandela and the South African people, and the statue will be a permanent reminder of his immense legacy.”