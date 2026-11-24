LYMA has caught our attention once again, and with celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Hailey Bieber and Gwyneth Paltrow among the brand’s fans, we thought it was time to put one of their treatments to the test.

The luxury British skincare brand has been making waves in the beauty-tech space, best known for its at-home laser devices designed to improve the appearance of skin and tackle visible signs of aging.

Alongside this, LYMA offers a wider range of skincare products, supplements and other professional treatments that aim to complement its approach to skin health.

I tried out the 90-minute Lift facial said to offer “age-defying” and “instantly visible results”, with a combination of cold-laser technology, epigenetic skincare and gua sha massage techniques.

Here’s indy100’s thoughts.

What exactly is cold-laser therapy and how does it work?

Unlike some traditional skin treatments that use heat or controlled damage to stimulate collagen production, LYMA's laser technology takes a gentler approach.

Using low-level laser light with near infrared, LYMA says it works at a cellular level to encourage the skin's natural repair and regeneration processes.

Lasers then aim to support collagen production while helping to slow collagen breakdown, ultimately improving the appearance of skin firmness, texture and visible signs of ageing.

What does the LYMA Lift facial claim to do?

The Lift treatment focuses on the chest, shoulders, neck and face. Two LYMA Laser PRO’s are used with an Oxygen Mist and Glide skincare products, working along the skin with massage techniques incorporated. It’s said to lift, sculpt, plump and de-puff, with no downtime or recovery period.

The PRO laser is suitable for all skin types and is described as painless, with no damage to the skin.

Every 3-minutes it flashes to help keep on track of timing before moving it onto another section of the skin when using the devices at home.

The laser PRO can also be used more regularly, and is recommended twice everyday for a total of 15-minutes for 12 weeks, then for the same amount of twice a week. Aaliyah Harris

What’s the science behind the technology?

Put simply, LYMA’s facial expert Yvonne Martin , who carried out the treatment, explained how low-level light lasers with near-infrared penetrate beyond the skin’s surface and reach deeper layers of tissue.

It works by stimulating the mitochondria – often described as the cell’s “powerbanks” – to produce more Adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which then provides the energy cells need to function and support collagen production. The light is also said to help improve oxygen supply to the tissues, supporting the processes involved in skin repair and renewal.

LED light, by comparison, penetrates more superficially, mainly targeting the upper layers of the skin, where it can support skin healing and the skin microbiome.

LYMA’s lasers are an alternative option to “high powered lasers”, you’ll find in places like dermatologist clinics for skin resurfacing, adds Martin.

The laser PRO can also be used more regularly, and is recommended twice everyday for a total of 15-minutes for 12 weeks, then for the same amount of twice a week.

LYMA's 30-day progress before and after progress LYMA

What do the health professionals say?

Indy100 spoke to two medical experts, about whether lasers like these can genuinely benefit the skin’s appearance, lessen visible signs of aging and what to realistically expect following one laser-focused facial.

Professor Ernest Azzopardi , Consultant Plastic Surgeon and Laser Specialist says: “Carefully dosed red or near-infrared light can influence cellular activity, including the fibroblasts that produce collagen.”

“Some studies of photobiomodulation (low-level laser therapy) have reported improvements in [the skin’s] fine lines, texture and elasticity after repeated treatments, although results are mixed”, he adds.

“I would set expectations around a possible, gradual improvement in skin quality. An immediate improvement in appearance after a facial does not, by itself, demonstrate new collagen formation—particularly when skincare and massage are also involved.” Professor Ernest Azzopardi

Similarly, when it comes to effectiveness, Dr Farhad Ardesh, a double board-certified dermatologist and facial plastic surgeon says: “With consistent use, these devices may improve skin firmness, texture, and the appearance of fine lines. However, I would expect relatively modest results.”

As a facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills he adds, “I am not against at-home treatments, but I also don’t want patients spending thousands of dollars on something that may offer very little visible improvement.”

"I am not against at-home treatments, but I also don't want patients spending thousands of dollars on something that may offer very little visible improvement." Dr. Farhad Ardesh

Final thoughts

The facial itself wasn’t the most relaxing treatment I’ve ever had, partly due to the nature of the gua sha-led sculpting, firming and massaging - but did I leave with noticeable effects? I believe so.

However, its long-lasting results can’t be certain without further treatments and Yvonne Martin recommends undergoing several Lift facials over a number of weeks to see results.

I was guided through the entire process and it was explained clearly where the lasers were placed. Explanations were also given as to how its use benefited my skin. If you’re looking for a luxury wellness experience that puts science first then LYMA’s experts have plenty of examples to share.

Plus, I was reminded that their laser technology was at first, “developed to heal injured tissue without scarring”, rather than built for the beauty industry. But as patients seek to improve the appearance of their skin whether it’s following a c-section, pigmentation issues, stretch marks, fine lines or keloids, LYMA says its laser therapy has helped to produce remarkable results over time.

My skin was a lot dewier, sculpted and fine lines around the temples of my head were definitely blurred. The treatment was finished with a face mask-like moisturiser that also kept my skin hydrated and glowy throughout the rest of the day until the evening.

While at London’s Marylebone clinic, this facial is priced at £450, it's not something I’d sign up to for the long-run but, with the ease of purchasing skincare products alongside LYMA’s laser PRO to use at home, it’s easy to try it out for yourself.



Discover more about the LYMA’s laser PRO , alongside LYMA’s limited edition skincare bundles – perfect for Black Friday gifting and the festive season ahead.

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