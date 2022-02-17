The UK came face to face with Storm Dudley after strong winds and heavy rain hit the country on Wednesday.

Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, Emley Moore in Yorkshire was hit with 74mph winds, and Drumalbin in Scotland saw 71mph gales.

The Met Office had issued an amber warning for strong winds covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull over the evening, with yellow wind warnings in place as far south as Birmingham.

London North East Railway (LNER) has also warned passengers with tickets for journeys between York and Leeds and London King's Cross on Friday to move them to Thursday instead due to expected disruption and damage.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The storm left thousands of homes without power ahead of Storm Eunice.

Northern Powergrid said 1,000 properties still had no lights on Thursday morning due to the weather.



"Our teams have restored power to some 19,000 homes and businesses impacted by Storm Dudley, and we are working to get the lights back on for around 1,000 properties still affected," a spokesperson said.

One good thing to come out of the battering was the incredible shots and clips amid the storm. Here are 16 of our favourites:









































And, of course, it wouldn't be Twitter without some hilariously candid snaps.













Dudley comes ahead of Storm Eunice, which is predicted to bring in winds over 95mph in coastal areas.



National Highways, with The Met Office, has issued a severe weather alert for strong winds covering the East of England, East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, and South West, between the hours of 6am and 6pm on Friday.

National Highways said: "There is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over" in areas including the East of England, Midlands, South East and South West.

Green Flag has also predicted a spike in breakdowns across the country over the coming days.

Mark Newberry, commercial director at Green Flag, said: "As a result of these weather conditions, we urge drivers to remain cautious and to carry out the relevant safety checks before setting off on their journeys.

"It's particularly important that people are as prepared as possible to withstand the high expected wind speeds and potential snow in some areas."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



