Strictly presenter Tess Daly says MBE ‘greatest honour of my career’

Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess Daly has said being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) is the “greatest honour” of her career and one that she is dedicating to her late father.

The 56-year-old, who was made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting, was accompanied by her husband Vernon Kay during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Last month, Daly and her Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman, who was also made an MBE, announced they would be leaving the popular BBC One dancing show after its Christmas special, having fronted the programme together since 2014.

Tess Daly is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the King (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Daly spoke about the programme with the King and said her put her “at ease” during the ceremony.

She said: “This is probably the greatest honour of my career and it still feels quite surreal to be honest with you.

“I’ve been working in television for 25 years, and it’s a job I absolutely love to do.

“It was a real privilege to be in a room of people who have made a difference in their communities, who have built incredible careers. It was a very inspiring environment.”

She added: “His Majesty put me at ease – I was quite nervous.

“We talked about the show and I know the Queen enjoys it.

“She sent me a letter of congratulations when I received the MBE which meant the world.”

Tess Daly after her investiture (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

She added: “He (the King) thanked me for the work I have done for his charity as well – the King’s Trust.

“We talked about the funds that it’s raised and how many young people’s lives this has made a huge difference to and I’m very proud to be an ambassador of this charity.

“It’s just incredible to be welcomed into a royal residence by a member of the royal family, the King no less, and to have such an honour bestowed upon you is something that you don’t take lightly.

“I will never forget this day for the rest of my life.

“It’s for my family as much as it is for myself.

“If I could dedicate it to anyone, I would dedicate it to my late dad because he’d be so proud of his daughter meeting the King, in a castle.”

Speaking about her forthcoming departure from Strictly, she said: “I love the show, it’s wonderful and it’s just fantastic to have worked on it for as many years as I have.

“It’s been such a great opportunity to work with incredibly talented people.

“Obviously for me, there’s no show like it.

“I will miss it but I’m quite looking forward to a lie-in on Saturday morning – and new ventures in the new year.”

Asked who will replace her, she said: “I have no idea, it’s not up to me.

“I’ll be watching at home with Claudia – we’ll be watching the launcher together!”

Daly first appeared on screens in 1999 when she hosted The Big Breakfast’s Find Me A Model competition on Channel 4.

She also presented Channel 5’s Back To Reality and reached new levels of fame as co-host of Strictly, which she presented alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth from 2004 to 2014, three years before his death at the age of 89.

Since then she has helmed the Saturday night show with Winkleman, 53, and the pair picked up the entertainment programme gong at the Bafta TV Awards in 2024.

Daly is also known for presenting annual charity appeal show BBC Children In Need, which she co-hosted with the late Sir Terry Wogan several times.