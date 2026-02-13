Is Kim Jong Un’s 13-year-old daughter being prepped to take over North Korea?

Kim Jong Un has reportedly chosen his teenage daughter as the future leader of North Korea.

In recent months, Kim Ju Ae – believed to be around the age of 13 – has been spotted attending high-profile events with her father. Now, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), a South Korean spy agency, has suggested she's entering the stage of "being designated as successor".

The agency said it's keeping a close eye on whether she'll be at the Workers’ Party Congress at the end of February, and previously suggested she was being "trained" to be her father's successor.

"As Kim Ju Ae has shown her presence at various events, including the founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army and her visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, and signs have been detected of her voicing her opinion on certain state policies, the NIS believes she has now entered the stage of being designated as successor," lawmaker Lee Seong-kwen told press on Thursday (12 February).

If Kim Jong Un makes the official call, it will mark the first time North Korea will have a female leader.

Inevitably, social media soon had a lot to say once reports surfaced online.

"North Korea having a female president before the USA is insanely so funny," one quipped, as another penned: "A teenage girl with nukes. What can go wrong?"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "She’s 13 and already got more job security than everyone."

While Kim Ju Ae's age hasn't officially been confirmed, South Korean intelligence officials suggest she was born in 2013.

