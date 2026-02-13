There's nothing better than tucking into a tasty curry - but did you know there's one essential spice that provides some additional health benefits?

This would be Cumin, often used in curry recipes as it provides that warm, earthy flavour to the dish. As the spice is nutrient-dense and high in antioxidants, it can help reduce inflammation and the risk of disease.

In particular, registered dietitian Nicole Hopsecger explained to Cleveland Clinic the positive impact of this, "A diet high in antioxidants can help reduce the risk of heart disease and some other chronic diseases," and added we should all ensure our diet has "other antioxidant sources" such as fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes.

Additional health benefits as outlined by MedlinePlus include: vitamin B, which helps metabolism and brain function, vitamin E (supports immune function), iron (helps carry oxygen around the body), and magnesium (maintains muscle and nerve function, strengthens bones and regulates blood sugar).

Origins of cumin

Cumin has been used for thousands of years, and comes from the plant Cuminium cyminium plant, which is part of the same family as other herbs such as parsley, celery, fennel and dill.

Historically, cumin was originally cultivated in Iran and the Mediterranean region, and the oldest record of cumin is from 5,000 years ago, when it was used as a mummification ingredient for the bodies of Egyptian pharaohs, according to the McCormick Science Institute.

As for its health purpose, Ancient Ayurvedic in India used cumin to treat gastrointestinal distress, diarrhoea, and jaundice, whereas elsewhere it was used for hypertension, epilepsy, fever, childhood maladies, and gynaecological and respiratory disorders.

IBS and weight loss studies

What's more, if you're like the 4 out of 10 people in the UK general population who may experience occasional bloating (as per Guts UK), then you'll be interested to learn that a study found cumin extract can help relieve this.

Liver function tests in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease were also improved as a result of cumin extract.

As for weight loss, there are a number of studies which suggest cumin can aid with this. According to one study, the impact cumin has is comparable to that of an over-the-counter oral weight loss drug called Orlistat.

Another found that simply taking three grams of cumin powder a day for three months can help to improve cholesterol levels.

What's the best way to digest cumin to get the health benefits?

If you want to reap the health benefits of cumin, then the best way to digest it is to grind up cumin seeds - that way, it increases the body’s ability to absorb the nutrients, according to Hopsecger.

As for the amount, you use any amount if you're adding the spice to your cooking, but she warns to be care when it comes to taking supplements.

Like with any research, other factors should be considered, and more is needed to make stronger links between digesting the spice and seeing the health benefits.

