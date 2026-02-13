5 details you missed in Emerald Fennell's 'Wuthering Heights' movie

Warning: Major spoilers ahead

The run-up to Valentine's Day will never look quite the same again, as today (13 February), Emerald Fennell's long-awaited "Wuthering Heights" movie hits cinemas.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie have already made a case for the tragic, yet dark love story in their roles as Catherine and Heathcliff, and while the story's reimagining has divided critics, it's still undoubtedly set to be one of the biggest movie moments of 2026.

Here are five details to look out for when you watch the movie, that you may otherwise have missed...

Cathy's Thrushcross Grange bedroom is Margot Robbie's skin

Airbnb

Ok - not her actual skin - but the wallpaper was crafted using a photo of her arm, that was then enveloped in latex. If you look closely, you'll even see her veins crawling up the walls, and her beauty marks dotted around sparingly.

While the dusky pink tones initially feel feminine and playful, there's something that feels rather sinister and entrapping about the space; which ultimately ends up being the same room where we witness Cathy's downfall, and eventual death play out.

We took an in-person look around before the movie was released...

Cathy's wardrobe choices are intentional

Warner Bros

The historically-inaccurate costumes have divided some fans, but it would turn out that this fashion-forward version of Cathy is actually completely on purpose.

There are few moments in the movie where you won't see Margot Robbie's Cathy wearing a colour that isn't red, black, and white, with costumer, Jacqueline Durran, also going heavy on the latex.

We see a complete shift in how Cathy dresses throughout the story, as she leaves Wuthering Heights (where a milkmaid corset is a staple), and goes on to live a life of opulence at Thrushcross Grange, draped in sharp lines, and luxurious textures.

When it comes to colour palette - as Cathy's mental state worsens, red seems to appear more often, and more importantly, in angrier tones.

Think of her wardrobe as somewhere between a power shift, and a reflection of her feelings inside.

You've seen Alison Oliver in a strikingly similar role already

Amazon/Warner bros

Alison Oliver is truly the standout of "Wuthering Heights" as Isabella Linton, the kooky, delusional younger sister of Edgar Linton, who goes on to marry Heathcliff out of desperation - no matter how much he degrades her.

Her fan-like obsession with Cathy and candy hue-laden outfits provide some of the sharpest comedy moments in an otherwise dark story; but you may not have realised is that this isn't Alison Oliver's first rodeo at playing the lost sister.

Oliver admitted in a recent interview that she couldn't believe fans weren't clocking that she played Venetia Catton in Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' back in 2023, alongside Jacob Elordi.

While Venetia took on a different kind of darkness to Isabella, Oliver is certainly earning quite the reputation at playing the misunderstood sister of every family.

...But there's other characters noticeably absent

Warner Bros

If you're a fan of the book, you will have definitely realised this already, but if you're unfamiliar, you won't have noticed a thing.

Emerald Fennell's adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" focuses on a select handful of key characters: Catherine, Heathcliff, Isabella Linton, Edgar Linton, Nelly, and Mr Earnshaw.

But, they're not the only key players in the original text.

Hindley Earnshaw isn't a character in Fennell's story; rather, Mr Earnshaw (Martin Clunes) adopts the personality traits of the forgotten brother, who ends up tormenting Heathcliff, and goes on to be old and ultimately, miserable.

Meanwhile, in the book, it's Mr Earnshaw who dies early on, with Hindley taking on the role of the alcoholic gambling addict.

Other characters you won't have spotted in this version include Lockwood, also known as the original narrator of the book.

Emerald Fennell's adaptation isn't the complete story

Warner Bros

In fact, Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" finishes around chapter 16 of the original story (which is 34 chapters in total).

The second half of the original book focuses largely on their children, and more so, Heathcliff's growing obsession with the now-long-gone Cathy. After Isabella dies, we see him hatch a plan to manipulate Cathy's daughter with Edgar Linton into a relationship with the son he shared with his former wife.

As Edgar becomes more ill, Heathcliff becomes determined for the children to get married so that he can finally take control of Thrushcross Grange himself.

Fast forward, and by the end, we also see Heathcliff's demise play out, as he becomes increasingly entangled with the ghost of Cathy, and by Chapter 34, he dies alone.

With so much of the story missing...could we be on track for an Emerald Fennell sequel? Watch this space.

Elsewhere from Indy100, We went inside Cathy's Wuthering Heights bedroom , and Every song on Charli xcx's "Wuthering Heights" soundtrack album.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter



