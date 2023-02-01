Striking union boss's message to Jacob Rees-Mogg is a lesson in understated savagery

A union boss who represents striking civil servants has savaged Jacob Rees-Mogg in the most understated way.

Mark Serwotka, General Secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) that represents civil servants appeared on Sky News to speak to Kay Burley about the ongoing strike action.

Burley asked him to send a message to the politician who has said that the UK doesn't need as many civil servants as it has.

"What we don't need is Jacob Rees-Mogg," he clapped back.

It comes on 'walkout Wednesday' as as many as half a million British teachers, civil servants, train drivers and university lecturers have walked out in separate disputes over pay and conditions.

100,000 civil servants from more than 120 government departments are involved in the strike action.

Border Force operations will be affected, with possible delays for international arrivals at all UK air and maritime ports as well as at UK border controls in Calais, Dunkirk and Coquelles in northern France.

Serwotka said the government claimed it would cost £29bn to give every public sector worker what they’ve demanded but said the union's calculations are near £10bn. “And £10bn in an economy like ours can easily be found,” he said.

