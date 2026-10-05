Suit worn by Daniel Craig in Bond film Skyfall up for auction

A suit worn by Daniel Craig while playing James Bond in 2012 film Skyfall is leading a sale of memorabilia from the 007 franchise, with hopes it will fetch £40,000 at auction.

The smash-hit Bond franchise launched in 1953 with the publication of Ian Fleming’s first novel, and the espionage series hit the silver screen in 1962 with Sean Connery as the title character.

The films have enjoyed more than six decades of international success with Craig the most recent star to play Bond, but he stepped down from the role after 2021 film No Time To Die.

A suit worn by Daniel Craig while playing James Bond in 2012 film Skyfall is headed to auction (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A collection of 400 lots spanning each film in the franchise is part of an ongoing Propstore auction – which includes costumes, rare posters, books and collectables linked to the British secret agent.

A grey, custom-made Tom Ford suit worn by Craig in his fourth film as Bond is leading the sale and has a pre-sale estimate of between £20,000 to £40,000.

It comes with a matching branded shirt, as well as a tie and cufflinks, and was worn by Craig during the film’s opening sequence as Bond chased a villain across Istanbul in Turkey, rushing across rooftops and on to a moving train.

The suit was worn by Craig during the opening sequence of the film, and hopes to fetch up to £40,000 (Propstore/PA)

Hollywood star Ana de Armas featured in No Time To Die as fellow secret agent Paloma, wowing audiences in a navy dress with a plunging neckline and heeled sandals – an outfit which is also up for sale, and hopes to fetch between £20,000 to £40,000.

The sale also includes a complete set of 14 first edition and first impression Bond books written by Fleming and published by Jonathan Cape, which bring together all 12 novels in the espionage series along with two short story collections.

Ana de Armas’ dress from No Time To Die hopes to fetch between £20,000 to £40,000 (Propstore/PA)

Each volume has been rebound in leather and its design is based on its original cover artwork – and the books will be sold as a collection with an estimated value of between £20,000 and £40,000.

A British quad poster for the first Bond film – titled Dr No – is also headed under the hammer.

A British quad poster for the first Bond film hopes to fetch between £8,000 and £16,000 (Propstore/PA)

It was the first poster produced for the franchise and features artwork by Mitchell Hooks of Connery as the 007 agent, posing against a yellow background, and hopes to fetch between £8,000 and £16,000.

Meanwhile, an SFX model unit of a clapperboard used for miniature-effects sequences in 1983 Bond film Octopussy – starring Roger Moore as the spy – expects to sell for £4,000 to £8,000.

The SFX model unit of a clapperboard was used for miniature-effects sequences in 1983 Bond film Octopussy (Propstore/PA)

The online-only auction is currently open until October 27 for bidding, and is available to collectors worldwide.

Alastair McCrea, director of consignments at Propstore, said: “Bond has meant something to generations of film fans, and I’ve loved curating this collection.

“Reviewing and appraising the costumes, posters, books and production pieces has been a wonderful reminder of how much there is to discover across the films.

“With fans marking Bond Day this week, we’re excited to share the collection through Propstore.”