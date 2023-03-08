SunnyD has released an alcohol version

SunnyD fans rejoice, you can now enjoy the orange, sugary drink in the form of alcohol.

Introducing: SunnyD Vodka Seltzer, all the flavors of SunnyD with the ability to give you a buzz thanks to its 4.5 per cent alcohol content.

“Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today,” Ilene Bergenfeld, the chief marketing officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company said in a press release.

The beverage company announced the new seltzer on Tuesday, saying it will become publicly available at Walmart beginning March 11th.

Consumers can purchase a four-pack at a suggested $9.99 - although the price can vary.

According to Bergenfeld, people have used SunnyD as a mixer for years and had been asking the company to create an alcoholic product.

“We looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, ‘good but we can do better,’” she said.

On Twitter, people shared their excitement for the beverage.





SunnyD Vodka Seltzers are gluten-free and made with “real juice and natural ingredients.” One can is 95 calories.

In a blind taste test, 57 per cent of consumers said they loved the “color, texture, and aroma.”



85 per cent called the taste, “unique.”





The hard seltzer industry has grown exponentially in the last five years with nearly every major alcohol brand having an alcoholic seltzer of their product.



It seemed like only a matter of time before brands like SunnyD jumped on the bandwagon to give their take on a hard seltzer.

