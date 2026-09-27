Sycamore Gap stump shows ring of shoots three years on from felling

Three years since the tree at Sycamore Gap was felled, the National Trust has shared images of a thick ring of new shoots around its stump.

New growth at the site at Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland stands two to three feet tall and show the benefit of keeping the area fenced off, the conservation charity has said.

The landmark tree was illegally felled on September 28 2023 by Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers who travelled from their homes in Cumbria to cut down the much-loved sycamore during a storm.

The stump sits next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland (National Trust/PA) PA Media - Annapurna Mellor/National Trust Images

The destruction caused a national outcry and international headlines when the pair were jailed for criminal damage to the tree and the ancient wall.

In a bid to see if the stump would recover, the remains of the tree were fenced off.

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall said: “These flourishing shoots are really encouraging and show that the special measures we’ve taken, including reducing soil compaction around the roots and limiting human disturbance, are paying off.

The felled Sycamore Gap tree in September 2023 (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

“We’re grateful to all the visitors who, through the care they are taking, are supporting our efforts to protect the tree and give it the best possible chance to thrive.

“We’re monitoring the tree closely and, over time, our rangers will manage it depending on how it develops.

“But for now, we’re filled with hope by the way nature is taking its course.”

Saplings have been grown from seeds found at the site and arts projects have been launched to show the importance of nature in the modern world.