PS6 LIVE: Sony 'considering' physical discs u-turn, it's claimed

Sony is 'considering' a u-turn on its physical disc decision, according to someone understood to be a renowned industry insider. This could have a huge impact on what the future of the expected upcoming PS6 console would look like.

The company has yet to officially announce the PlayStation 6 but bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind". CEO Hiroki Totoki has even said the tech giant is currently assessing market conditions for it.

Tech specs for the console, along with info about the speculated PS6 handheld console understood to be called Project Canis, have also been 'leaked' by a renowned hardware insider.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest Sony announcements, release date, price developments, hardware news, specs, specifications and other confirmed updates and rumours about the next-generation PlayStation.

Sony 'considering' physical discs u-turn, it's claimed Sony is claimed to be considering a u-turn on its physical disc decision, according to someone understood to be a renowned industry insider. Speaking on the latest episode of the Broken Silicon podcast, Moore's Law Is Dead said: "There is a survey Sony sent out to developers that is, what I was told by my contacts, a bigger survey than they've sent almost ever before, if not ever before. "There was a question in it basically trying to ask in a not-direct way 'is there an issue with how we sell games physically' or something, asking developers for feedback on killing discs." Sony recently announced its decision to stop the production of physical discs for PlayStation games that release from January 2028 onwards. Discs will continue to be manufactured after this date but only for games that release before then. It's not been officially confirmed if Sony has sent a survey out to developers.

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