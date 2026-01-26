Take That surprise fans with performance at special London screening

Take That have surprised fans with a performance at a special screening of their new TV show in London.

Following a private screening of the first episode for their new eponymous Netflix docuseries, bandmembers Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald performed two of their hit songs – Back For Good and Shine – at a surprise appearance on Monday night.

The trio got fans to their feet, with Owen walking through the crowd, to the audience’s surprise.

Members of Take That attending the special screening of the Take That docuseries, which comes to Netflix on Tuesday, at London’s Battersea Power Station. (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

Following the performance, Take That fan Kelly McEvoy, 44, told the Press Association that it was the best night of her life.

She said: “Honestly, I can’t believe it. They were so close. This is like my childhood dream.

“I revert to a teenager. That’s basically what happens, like teenage me is like, this is what you’ve always wanted.”

Account manager Caroline Johnston, 46, said she “loved” the first episode, adding that the surprise performance was “unreal”, and that she “didn’t think they would be there”.

Coach Neeta Culshaw, 47, and Take That superfan added: “It was so good that they sang, really personal and intimate, and it’s nice because you can tell that they appreciate it.

“I think we’ve always said that about the concerts, you can tell they always have a really good time.

“They’re always enjoying themselves and they appreciate the fans, which you could tell that I think.”

Named after the group, the series – which launches on Netflix on January 27 – recounts the band’s rise to fame from early beginnings through to their dramatic split and subsequent comeback, with rare behind-the-scenes footage.

Take That are best known for chart-topping hits including Never Forget, Pray and Babe, and more recent singles Shine and Greatest Day.

Formed in 1989 in Manchester, Take That were originally made up of Barlow, Donald, Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

The band broke up in 1996 after Williams’ departure.

The four remaining band members reunited in 2005, until Orange left in 2014, with Barlow, Owen and Donald continuing to release music, including the albums III and 2017’s Wonderland.

A UK and Ireland tour will take place this summer before the band release their 10th studio album.

Take That will be available to watch on Netflix from January 27.