A teenager who has been tracking Elon Musk's private jets has a plan B if his Twitter account is deleted.

The teen in question, Jack Sweeney, set up the social media accont @ElonJet, which tracks the movements of the SpaceX and Tesla CEO's private plane. It also posts real-time updates on Twitter using publicly-available data.

The 19-year-old went viral earlier this year when it was said Musk offered him $5,000 to take down the account completely amid security concerns.

The University of Central Florida (UCF) student said he asked for $50,000 to take down the account but he said Musk decided against paying him up, instead opting to block him.

Due to Musk's recent acquisition of Twitter, it makes sense that Sweeney is now concocting a back up plan. After all, he is dealing with the richest person on the planet.

The Tesla CEO recently struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, the haw-dropping purchase has made Sweeney set up shop on other platforms too.

In a tweet shared on the account, which has more than 428,000 followers, he shared links to follow ElonJet on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and other platforms.

"Just in case this account disappears on Twitter, it doesn't mean the end of ElonJet," he wrote.

"Also on the following.Instagram https://instagram.com/elonmusksjet/Facebookhttps://facebook.com/ElonJet/Telegramhttps://t.me/+DVhwNTlOodY4OGFh…Other links https://grndcntrl.net/links/," he added.

The teen spoke to The Guardian earlier this year and said he initially set up the account because he was a fan of Musk although he never imagined it would result in him entering negotiations with the man himself.

Sweeney said: "I created it [the account] because I'm really interested in Elon Musk, and Tesla and SpaceX – and it would be interesting to see where he goes and what business he's up to."

"I asked for $50,000, he said 'thinking about it', then after a while last week he said 'I don't think it's right to pay to take this down', and just the other night he blocked me," he added.

"I asked for 50 grand, because it would be nice to help for college and I also thought it would be cool if I could buy a Tesla, you know like a Model 3 or something."

