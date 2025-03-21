Tesla Cybertruck recalled in another major blow to Elon Musk

A recall has been issued in the US for Tesla Cybertrucks over concerns that part of the electric car's trim is falling off, affecting almost all of the vehicles.

This marks the eighth recall of the model since it was first released in late 2023, and it is estimated the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall impacts 46,000 Cybertrucks - this includes all 2024 and 2025 model years, manufactured from November 13 2023 to February 27 2025.

The source of the problem is that an exterior panel along the left and right side of the windshield can detach while driving which is hazardous for other drivers and increases the risk of a crash, AP reported.





A Tesla Cybertruck is parked at a dealership on March 20, 2025 in Austin, Texas Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Specifically, the cant rail assembly (the stainless steel strip) between the windshield and the roof on both sides is attached using structural adhesive. The remedy uses an adhesive which has not been found to be vulnerable to "environmental embrittlement", the NHTSA said and includes additional reinforcements.

According to the NHTSA, Tesla became aware of the problem earlier this year, with owners expected to be notified with letters about the recall on May 19.

Also, the panels will be replaced by Tesla free of charge.

Tesla informed NHTSA it received about 150 claims from drivers about the issue but was not aware of any accidents caused by this.

It's not the first time Cybertrucks have been recalled, previous instances include a fault in an electric inverter causing the drive wheels to lose power, trapped accelerator pedals, and issues with the windshield wipers and accelerator pedals.

This is another blow for Tesla CEO Elon Musk after a long-time Wall Street supporter of Tesla has called on Musk to "step up" as its CEO as patience seems to be growing increasingly thin with his handling of the company.

Meanwhile, Tesla facilities in the US have seen "Takedown" protests and vandalism over Musk's role as a senior advisor in the Trump administration.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk names the 'three smartest' people on the planet, and Tesla dealt another major blow after the company booted out of international car show.

