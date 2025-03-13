Actor and comedian Ayo Edebiri has revealed she was subjected to racist abuse and death threats after Elon Musk posted a fake news story about her online.

Edebiri has risen to international prominence most notably for her starring role in the hit FX series The Bear, playing the character of sous-chef Sydney Adamu.

In a recent Instagram story, the 29-year-old revealed that she received “insane death threats” and “racial slurs” last year after Musk reposted a story on his X/Twitter account that claimed Disney was considering casting Edebiri to replace Johnny Depp in a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

The fake report was posted by the right-wing X/Twitter account “Unlimited L’s” and shared by Musk, along with the words “Disney sucks”, in February 2024.

Sharing a screengrab of Musk’s post, Edebiri wrote: “Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man.

“LMAO. So not only is he double s**g h**l-ing [sieg heil-ing] fascist, he’s an idiot. But anyway.”

In another Instagram story, Edebiri praised the comedian Bill Burr, who called Musk an “evident Nazi” during an interview on NPR’s Fresh Air.

Burr said: “I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil. And he does it at a presidential inauguration!”

It seems there are plenty more who agree, after Ted Cruz asked the internet what questions they would ask Elon Musk – and it went incredibly badly. Crony, US president Donald Trump, has attempted to come to his defence, claiming billionaire Musk has been “ treated very unfairly ”.

