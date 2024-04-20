The biggest reactions as Tesla forced to recall Cybertruck

Tesla has been forced to recall all of its Cybertrucks over fears that the cars could unintentionally accelerate, and the internet has had a lot to say about it.

Musk’s passion project the Cybertruck has been riddled with problems throughout its production, despite being marketed as a car fit for the apocalypse . Early in its design cycle, Musk was left blushing onstage when a stunt intended to test the “bulletproof” strength of the vehicle resulted in smashed windows.

Early versions of the Cybertruck were also riddled with design problems such as misaligned doors and uneven surfaces.

Now, it’s been announced that Tesla will recall all of the Cybertrucks it has made – and that number stands at 3,878.

Tesla has said that the problem comes from the use of a new lubricant in the making of the accelerator pedal. As a result, the pad on the accelerator pedal can come off and become stuck in the car’s trim, meaning that it may get trapped accelerating.

Tesla has said that it was not aware of any crashes resulting from the problem.

While Tesla vehicles have been regularly hit by recalls from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration before, most problems have been fixed with software updates.

However, Cybertruck owners actually have to return their cars in order to have the pedals fixed free of charge.

The latest development sparked a big reaction on social media.











