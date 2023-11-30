Police on hunt for thief who stole 10,000 Krispy Kreme donuts

Police are on the hunt for a sweet-toothed thief who stole a Krispy Kreme van containing 10,000 donuts.

The incident was reported in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia after the driver was delivering stock across the country. When the driver briefly left to fill up the tank at a petrol station, the thief jumped in and drove off.

The van was reportedly jam-packed with thousands of the brand's famed treats, including their classics and a range of their new Christmas flavours.

Krispy Kreme has since released a statement regarding the incident, writing: "Police are currently searching for the van and the sweet-toothed thief.

"It’s believed she jumped into the van as the driver was inside the service station."

Their supply chain head Lenny Reddy added: "Our Krispy Kreme team is working to replace the 10,000 stolen doughnuts, which are handmade fresh each day, at their intended destinations.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, and we are thankful for NSW Police’s swift response.

"We currently offer a 50 per cent discount on all Krispy Kreme purchases in-store to all emergency personnel, including police, who are in uniform."

He continued: "We are happy to advise that customers who were intending to purchase or who had orders placed at Krispy Kreme Charlestown will be able to get their doughnuts, as stock has already been replaced."

The spokesperson urged the public to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if they have any information or CCTV footage.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.