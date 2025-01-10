Health warning sent over viral 'car mukbang' TikToks

The internet is currently obsessed with drive-thru mukbangs, with many people avoiding the chill of winter by indulging in their favourite fast food from the comfort and warmth of their cars. Now, social media influencers are going viral for sharing videos of themselves devouring fast food in their vehicles.

Despite the trend of "mukbangs in the car" amassing over 677 million posts on TikTok, experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts have teamed up with health professionals to warn why you might want to rethink hopping on this viral eating trend.

First things first, what is a mukbang?

Mukbang content is a TikTok trend that has become increasingly popular online, racking up millions of views. Creators broadcast themselves eating large quantities of food while interacting with their viewers, whether that be through personal stories and experiences or sometimes through ASMR.

The word "mukbang" comes from the Korean words muk (eating) and bang (broadcasting).

@l1z1n9uy3n CORNBREAD SLAPSSSS #crumblreview #crumblcookies #sweettooth #bigbites #cookies #fail #crumbl





But now, Dr Singh, a health expert at WINIT Clinic, has warned about the possibilities of salmonella if food isn't properly discarded.

"Eating or storing food in a car can often result in spills and crumbs, which may harbour bacteria, mould, or attract pests if not cleaned thoroughly. This can create an unsanitary environment, not only for eating in but also for maintaining good health and hygiene," he said, adding that it can lead to an increase of bacteria growth, "which can result in many health implications."

"There are some bacteria, such as Salmonella and Listeria, whose ideal temperature of growth falls in the 40°F-140°F range typically found in a normal enclosed automobile," he added. "This increases the risk of foodborne illnesses. Drivers should always make it a point to eat their meals in a controlled environment where they can better appreciate their food and maintain proper storage conditions for leftovers or snacks."

Keith Hawes, Director at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, added: "Ensuring your vehicle is kept in a hygienic condition is essential to prevent mould build up in your car, as well as preventing illnesses.

"Maintaining regular car cleaning is vital, especially after eating. You should always adequately dispose of any rubbish after eating in your car, using a portable vacuum cleaner, antimicrobial wipes, and odour-neutralising sprays can help drivers maintain a clean and safe driving environment."

