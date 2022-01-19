Face of woman killed on subway is beamed across Times Square in unique tribute

On Tuesday night, Michelle Go's face lit up Times Square in a unique tribute as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate her life - including city mayor Eric Adams.

Go was the victim of a senseless act of violence when she was shoved in front of a moving subway on Saturday morning.

The 40-year-old woman lived on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and worked at Deloitte. Go spent 10 years volunteering with the New York Junior League helping homeless families and at-risk people. Neighbors and co-workers spoke highly of Go.

"She was just the person who did everything right." Olivia Henderson, Go's next-door neighbor told The New York Times.

The vigil, held on the Red Steps at Father Duffy Square, was organized by Asians Fighting Injustice, a group dedicated to fighting racism and stereotypes in the Asian community.

In the crowd of gatherers, several signs of solidarity could be seen. One said, "Asians Lives Matter" another wrote "Proud to be Asian." Signs bearing Go's face were scattered throughout Times Square with flowers at the base of them.

Go's death is a frightening reminder of the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City and the rise of violent crimes this past year. In the wake of the tragedy, some people have taken to social media to express their fear of riding the subway.

During the vigil, Mayor Eric Adams spoke on the issue saying: "We're going to drive down crime and make sure New Yorkers feel safe in the subway system."

Organizations like Asians Fighting Injustice and Coalition for Asian American Children and Families offer support and resources to those experiencing injustices. Other organizations like Safe Walks NYC will send a volunteer to walk with you if you're feeling unsafe.