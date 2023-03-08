Here’s what the Google Doodle for International Women’s day is all about

Google is marking International Women’s Day in the way it does best: with a colourful doodle.

For those who aren’t au fait with the “Google Doodle”, it is a temporary change made to the company’s logo on its homepage to commemorate a holiday or some other noteworthy event or person.

In today’s case, it is commemorating half of the world’s population via a series of representative images.

Rather than celebrate high-profile individuals, the artwork aims to “highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other's quality of life,” Google says in its blurb to the picture.

Look at the doodle and you will see that there’s a different vignette within each “GOOGLE” letter, showing everything from protesters to breastfeeding mothers.

The design’s artist, Alyssa Winans, explained in an online Q&A that she’d spent “a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I’ve been supported by the other women in my life,” but acknowledged: “My one life certainly can’t capture the full range of what being a woman is.”

The theme of the doodle is "women supporting women" Google

However, she added: “A few people around me in the past few years have had children, and have started talking about how complicated it was to navigate. Breastfeeding? Formula? In public? Workplaces? So I did want to use one of the letters for two women feeding their children [...] as a nod to that experience.”

Asked what she hoped people around the world “will think and feel when they see this Doodle”, Winans replied: “I know the full experience of what it means to be a woman certainly can’t all be captured in one image, so I hope it’s merely a jumping off point to reflect on how broad, complex, nuanced, and powerful the notion of womanhood is.”

Amen… no sorry, a-women to that.

