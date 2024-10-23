Tower of London to be lit up with poignant light show over Remembrance period

The Tower of London is to be illuminated with a poignant light show in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

Visitors to the immersive after-dark experience will be invited inside the walls of the famous fortress next month to see the historic White Tower transformed with moving images reflecting on the conflicts.

The Luxmuralis sound and light installation, Poppy Fields at the Tower of London, will run for nine nights, from November 8-16, including Remembrance Day.

A field of poppies projected onto the White Tower (Luxmuralis/Historic Royal Palaces/PA)

Falling poppy petals, silhouettes of soldiers and the World War One military medal “For Bravery in the Field” will be among the artwork lighting up the Tower, accompanied by music and poetry recordings.

Ticketholders will also be granted special access to see the Crown Jewels without the usual crowds, and learn about their removal from the Tower during both world wars.

Discounted tickets are available for veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces, with £1 tickets on offer for those in receipt of certain financial means tested benefits.

Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity which cares for the Tower of London, said: “Poppy Fields at the Tower will create space for visitors to remember those who lost their lives in those conflicts, as well as all those who served, and will also look forward, exploring the collective desire for peace.”

Yeoman Gaoler Clive Towell looks at the image of the World War One military medal for bravery in the field (Luxmuralis/Historic Royal Palaces/PA)

In 2014, the Tower of London hosted Blood Swept Lands And Seas Of Red, an art installation that saw the moat filled with thousands of ceramic poppies to mark the centenary of the start of the First World War.

Tickets and more information can be found at hrp.org.uk/tower-of-london/.