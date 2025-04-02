Traitors sweater that is Claudia Winkleman’s ‘favourite’ to be auctioned

Claudia Winkleman’s “favourite sweater”, which features the logo from hit TV show The Traitors, is among a number of items being auctioned for charity.

More than 80 celebrities have donated pieces to War Child’s Spring Clean, which is giving the public the chance to own pieces including a Twisters: The Album vinyl, signed by actress Daisy Edgar Jones, and a handwritten recipe by US film star Stanley Tucci.

Winkleman, 53, said: “It’s an honour to support War Child and I will always help in any small way that I can.

Claudia Winkleman is helping War Child by donating a red sweater (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

“This is my favourite sweater of all time. A brilliant woman made it for me and I actually skipped about when I opened it.”

The TV presenter hosts BBC reality series The Traitors and is known for wearing stylish outfits on the show, often featuring sweeping coats, turtleneck jumpers, fingerless gloves and heavy eye makeup.

Winkleman’s donated item is an oversized red sweat vest, featuring The Traitors logo, which she wore to the press launch of series three.

While most celebrities have donated items, The X-Files actress and War Child ambassador Gillian Anderson will have an in-person cup of tea with three members of the public.

“I’m so proud to be supporting Spring Clean for its second year”, she said.

Daisy Edgar Jones with the Twisters: The Album signed vinyl (Daisy Edgar Jones/PA)

“This time around, I’m donating a cosy tea and chat with me and two of your friends at a favourite tea spot in London. Of course, all of this is for an incredibly urgent cause.”

Among the other items being auctioned is a poster signed by Ed Sheeran, a guitar signed by James Bay, two tickets for Aurora’s upcoming OVO Arena Wembley show, and a crocheted jacket from music star Sam Ryder.

Charlotte Nimmo, fundraising engagement director at War Child UK, said: “We are delighted to announce the second year of Spring Clean, made possible through the hugely generous support of the creative industries and remarkable individuals who have decided to donate this year.”

The specialist charity for children affected by conflict will run its Spring Clean auction from April 3 to 24.