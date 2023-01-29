Police urge people to delete 'depraved' viral trout video

Police in Tasmania are urging anyone possessing a viral video involving a graphic use of a trout to delete it or face the consequences.

The disturbing clips which are far too graphic to publish involve a couple on a boat and were first reported in the Australian publication The Mercury.

It prompted a former employee of one of the people in the video, a veterinary clinic, to distance themselves from any distress the video may have caused.

In a statement on Facebook, the clinic in Kingston wrote: "It has come to my recent attention that an ex-employee of the [vet] hospital has recently been the subject of attention by appearing in a video that has been widely circulated on social media.

"Please understand that this person is no longer a paid employee... Any matter relating to disrespect or mistreatment of animals is condemned by all our staff and myself."

According to Yahoo RSPCA Australia had alerted people to a video "depicting acts of depravity" but that it is now being investigated by the police.

In a statement on social media, Tasmania police wrote that they "are aware of a graphic video circulating involving two people and a fish. Police are investigating and following a specific line of enquiry.

"Police encourage anyone with the video to delete it immediately. Possessing or distributing the video would be an offence."

The video has reportedly been shared across platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

If you do happen to see the video, it should immediately be reported to the administrators of that specific website.

