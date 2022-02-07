Former president Donald Trump has been found to have improperly taken “love letters” from Kim Jong-un out of the White House and to Mar-a-Lago.

The Washington Post reports Trump’s former advisers “denied any nefarious intent and said the boxes contained mementos, gifts, letters from world leaders and other correspondence.

“The items included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which Trump once described as ‘love letters’, as well as a letter left for his successor by president Barack Obama.”

The boxes of documents and other items were reclaimed in January by The National Archives from Trump’s Florida resort Mar-a-Lago.

Their contents contained items that should have already been provided to the agency and have reignited concern about the way in which confidential presidential documents were handled during Trump’s time in office.

According to The Post, discussions began last year between Trump’s lawyers at The National Archives about the retrieval of the records.

It’s a continuation of The Archives’ struggle with Trump as a president who “flouted document retention requirements” and is alleged to have regularly torn up official papers.

Hundreds of official documents papers had to be taped back together, with some arriving at The Archives still in pieces.

Some such documents included ones related to the House select committee investigation into the 6 January U.S. Capitol Riots in 2021 by pro-Trump supporters.

