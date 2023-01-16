Viral TikTok star Grandma Holla dies aged 97

Viral TikTok star Grandma Holla, has died aged 97 sending her fans into mourning.

Holla, who went by the username of @lotteryfrappeandlaughs had more than 800,000 followers since posting her first vide on on the platform in August 2021. She would regularly delight her fans with her frank and honest responses to question.

Her videos could rack up millions of views with one posted on July 13th of her blunt reaction to protein shakes getting more than five million views at the time of writing. Her YouTube page, which had more than 279,000 subscribers, posted similar content.

Sadly her death was confirmed on a YouTube Live on Sunday, with her granddaughter Chelle announcing that her grandma had passed away at 5pm that day. She said that Holla had died "peacefully" and that she had "slipped out of here" and then thanked the fans for making her last days "amazing."

Fly high queen www.youtube.com





Her final ever TikTok video was posted 15th November and featured her in a hospital bed having some strong thoughts on a picture of a 'billy goat.' Meanwhile, her last YouTube video is titled 'the show must go on.'





After he death was announced fans flooded to the comments and social media to post tributes to their favourite TikTok star. One user wrote: R.I.P you have touch so so many hearts, from the love, your time, and your real funny sense of humor We gone miss you but God need you more."

Another said: "I’m going to really miss her. Nobody can do it like Ms holla. heaven just don’t know she about to run the upper room. R.I.P HOLLA."

A third wrote: "Grandma holla passed y’all…. i need a min."

