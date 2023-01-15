Scientist reveals the key signs your partner is cheating

A scientist has revealed the tell-all signs that your partner is cheating – and some may shock you.

Oxford graduate Macken Murphy, 25, has become a viral sensation on the platform after lifting the lid on relationships, marriage and infidelity.

As a part of his studies, Macken delved into why people cheated and discovered it's often a result of a desire for variety and connection.

He added that tech secrets, new vanity and avoiding speaking about a specific person could all be indicators of infidelity.

Macken suggested that men "want more partners for the sake of having more partners." The desire apparently comes from "evolutionary benefits in our ancestry."

He went on to highlight some interesting differences between male and female cheating.

"Women are often sexually motivated, but they are also emotionally motivated," he claimed. "Women are much more likely to be in love with their affair partner compared to men.

"There is much more likely to be emotional disengagement from their partner during an affair.

"It is upsetting, but many men who are completely happy with their wives still make the unfortunate decision to commit infidelity - that is one difference we see.

He continued: "Yes, men are more motivated to cheat by variety, and women do tend to be more emotionally involved in affair partners, but these are average differences."

Macken said one sign your partner could be cheating on you is if they are protective over their phone and are not willing to show you.

He said: "If your partner is never leaving their phone out and never plugging their phone into your car play.

"They're doing that thing where they turn the phone face down so you can't see the notifications.

"If you are seeing all those sorts of signs, take it as a clue that they might be hiding something.

"I don't think that this means you should be trying to get into your partner's phone - that can be really toxic and, in some cases, abusive to invade your partner's privacy like that."

Macken said another cause for concern could be if your partner has started taking a sudden interest in their fitness and lifestyle.

He said: "This one is more interesting to me - many people know this anecdotally.

"If someone goes through a massive makeover and starts hitting the gym a tonne and starts paying attention to their looks while in a relationship that can be an indicator.

"If this is a sudden change, often that is a sign of infidelity.

"We have research that shows when people are seeking mates, they spend more time on their looks than when they already have a mate.

"If you notice that your partner is suddenly investing in their looks, well, that is one indicator that if it is a new behaviour, it might also be for a new person."

If you're at a party or event where your partner doesn't want to go speak to someone or enjoy spending time with someone, this is another indicator they might be cheating.

Macken claims there are many indicators of infidelity but often when being cheated on, people will have a sense of who their partner is cheating on them with.

He said: "Often times when a person is getting cheated on, they have an intuition as to who they are being cheated on with.

"If you have someone in mind, bring them up around your partner and see if they want to change the topic."

