A bride was pelted with sugar-coated almonds after a wedding guest assumed they were meant to be used as confetti.

In a viral clip that's racked up 14.3 million views, Amy (@amyjcode) shared the hysterical ordeal with her followers. It showed the bride and groom heading out of the ceremony as guests gracefully threw confetti. Meanwhile, another chucked a handful of nuts.

The video cuts to laughing guests watching someone picking the almonds off the ground.

"The 'pelting' didn't really hurt, I just felt confused and shocked, as I did not know what was being thrown at us or why. I know who threw the koufeta and they meant absolutely no harm, it was just her way of trying to bless us," the bride told Newsweek.

Thousands of fellow TikTokers flooded the clip in hysterics. "I’m howling; imagine the realisation kicking in that you just threw hard food at the bride," one said, while another added: "If I did this, i would think about it every day for the rest of my life."

@amyjcode I hope this finds the right audience









Talking about wedding mishaps, one photographer was left in tears after accidentally deleting his entire day's work.



In a viral clip that went viral across TikTok, Justin Gummow (@justinshootscanon) described the ordeal as "the worst thing that can happen to a photographer."

"My card didn’t just get copied over, it got cut and copied over — so the card was erased," Gummow explained.

He spent his own money trying to revive the corrupted card, to later find them heavily pixelated.

“Resigned, I sat there and I cried for a minute, and I said, ‘This is the worst. This sucks,’” Gummow said. “I had to call the bride and let her know that all those memories from her day that she paid a professional photographer to take, were gone. That sucked."

Luckily, the newlyweds were empathetic towards the situation and were offered a refund along with a reshoot of their big day.





