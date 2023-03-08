10 of the most stunning snow pictures from across the UK

For anyone who’s yet to emerge from the warmth of their duvet, it’s cold today. Really cold. In fact, Tuesday was the UK’s coldest night of the year so far.

The mercury plunged to -15.2C in the Scottish Highlands overnight, with snow set to cover much of the UK through the rest of the week.

And whilst many of us would like to point out that it’s meant to be spring, and daffodils should be lining the ground, not de-icer salt, others are there to remind us that the blankets of snow do look pretty spectacular.

It is in this spirit that, here, we take a look at some of the most stunning footage of the winter wonderland that is currently lying outside our doors.

Narnia, eat your heart out...

Daffodils dusted with snow in Bilboa, County Carlow, in the Republic of Ireland PA

These sheep in Northern Ireland look as confused as we feel about the snow PA

A Jewish boy walks through a snow shower in London as the community celebrates Purim Getty Images

A man gets his snowboarding fix at the Lecht Ski Centre at Strathdon in the Scottish Highlands PA

Snow settles on Glastonbury – it's hard to imagine the festival that will take over these fields in the summer PA

Brave swimmers prepare for an early-morning dip at King Edward's Bay, near Tynemouth PA





A snowy scene looking along the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle PA

A picture-postcard view of Holy Trinity Church in Bilbao, Republic of Ireland PA

Admittedly, there's no snow here but it's proof that some Brits really are bold enough to enter the icy sea Getty Images

Despite the beauty of these scenes, it’s unclear how enthusiastic people will be about the snow by the end of the week, with sub-zero temperatures predicted in all four UK nations until at least Friday.

Following a “very chilly” start to Wednesday, the Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice which may lead to injuries from slips and falls and cause travel disruption.

The warnings for Wednesday cover northern and eastern Scotland until 10am, and Northern Ireland and southern England until 9am.

Forecasters have said in most places the snowfall will continue until Friday, with a yellow warning for snow covering all of the UK north of Birmingham spanning from 3am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

And a yellow warning for snow and ice also covers London and the south from midnight on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

All we can say is that we’d like to see those yellow weather warnings replaced with yellow daffodils – ASAP.

