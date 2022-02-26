Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has received praise after sending another defiant message from the streets of Kyiv.

The leader reassured the people of the country that he was still in the capital as the Russian invasion continues.

He previously responded to reports in the Russian media that he had fled the streets despite vowing to stand and fight, and he again insisted he’s staying put.

It comes after he told European leaders he was Russia’s “number one target” and warned he might not be seen again alive.

There has been reports of heavy street fighting against Russian troops breaking out in Ukraine’s capital cityKyiv as officials urged locals to take immediate shelter.

Reuters has reported that Kyiv has been struck by two missiles in the southwest areas of the city centre.

Still, Zelensky has refused to leave the city.

The new clip sees him stand on the streets, saying: “There is a lot of fake info that I am telling our army to lay down arms. I am here and our army is not laying down arms. We will fight for our land.”

BBC News correspondent James Waterhouse also tweeted that President Zelensky has “turned down an offer from the US to help him evacuate”, according to reports in the States.

"I need ammunition, not a ride,” he reportedly said.

It’s not the first clip he’s released online. In a previously video surrounded by senior advisers and his prime minister, he said: “We are all here.

“Our troops are here, citizens are here. All of us are here protecting the independence of our country. And it will continue to be this way.”

In the footage, recorded in a street outside the presidential office, Zelensky directs the camera towards each member of the group he is standing with, saying: “Glory to our defenders, glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes.”

