Eerie footage taken at a Texas zoo appears to show an unidentified creature roaming around outside the grounds at night.

The mysterious creature was spotted by security cameras at the Amarillo Zoo wandering around the perimeter fence in the dead of night on 21 May at 1:25 am.

Staff at the zoo have released a still image from the footage that appears to show a tall lengthy creature standing on two legs.

On their website, they asked people to solve the “Amarillo Mystery” and wrote: “Was it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night?

“A large coyote on its hind legs? A Chupacabra? It is a mystery – for Amarillo to help solve.”

The zoo is calling the unidentified visitor a UAO – Unidentified Amarillo Object – and is letting the public offer up their suggestions as to what the mystery creature is based on the grainy black and white image.

Michael Kashuba, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Amarillo, said: “We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this.

“It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism.

“It is definitely a strange and interesting image. Maybe Amarillo can help solve the mystery of our UAO.”

Those who think they have the answers to solve the mystery can contact the city’s communications office at publiccommunications@amarillo.gov





