Unlucky racehorse hopes to boost fortunes with some royal luck

A racehorse dubbed the country’s unluckiest thoroughbred has sent a Christmas card to the Queen in hope of some much-needed royal luck.

The team behind Thank You Ma’am, which has finished second in a string of races, wrote a note on his behalf wishing horse racing fan Camilla a happy Christmas and hoping she can wish him good fortune in return.

Mother and daughter trainer Georgie Nicholls and jockey Olive Nicholls, 18, are behind the horse, affectionately known as Leroy in the stable yard, who has yet to win a race over jumps but has come a close second six times.

Unlucky racehorse Thank You Ma’am has had a Christmas card sent to Camilla on his behalf (Fiona Browne/PA)

Rupert Adams, a well-known figure in the horseracing and betting industries, who manages the Posh Pundit racing club which owns the horse, said: “In Thank You Ma’am we own one of the best but perhaps one of the unluckiest racehorses in the country.

“He’s delivered excellent performances, but for a number of reasons keeps coming second. Leroy has come second in his past three outings over jumps and in total has finished runner-up six times.

“We will be asking Santa for a little luck this Christmas and perhaps an extra endorsement from Her Majesty the Queen could provide that little something that we have been missing – the all important first place.”

Thank You Ma’am with his festive trainer Georgie Nicholls (Fiona Browne/PA)

The letter accompanying the card to Camilla, written by Mr Adams’ nine-year-old son Harry, says “get well soon” as the Queen is still experiencing after-effects from her recent bout of pneumonia and has the touching words “we love you”.

The Queen regularly attends Royal Ascot with the King and the Cheltenham Festival, and is officially associated with a number of equine organisations including the Ebony Horse Club in south London and The Brooke, a charity caring for donkeys and horses.

Mr Adams added: “The rhyme says ‘first the worst, second the best’ but I cannot say I agree! That said, we know Susan Boyle was second on Britain’s Got Talent and Buzz Aldrin was the second man on the moon – they have done pretty well out of that.

The unlucky racehorse with admirers at a local pub (Fiona Browne/PA)

“Leroy is still young and I am certain he will get his day in the sun soon, with a decent win, though members are well ahead backing him each way in his races.”

Would-be horse owners can buy a share in the thoroughbred, named in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, for £60 a year through the racing club website www.theposhpundit.co.uk

Mr Adams said: “Racehorse ownership does not have to break the bank and our model is bringing the sport of Kings and Queens to the masses – we could even have our first win at Ascot on December 21 – come and join us on our incredible journey.”