Top celebrity chef has now banned vegans from his restaurant

An Australian chef has banned vegans from his restaurant in a controversial move.

Celebrity chef John Mountain, the owner of Fyre, a restaurant in Peth's northern suburbs, took to Facebook to announce the new policy, which came after a customer complaint.

He wrote: Sadly all vegans are now banned from Fyre (for mental health reasons). We thank you for your understanding.”

So what happened?

LadBible reported Mountain revealed he'd received a message from a vegan prior to their arrival at the restaurant and assured them he could feed them with vegetables and gnocchi.





But on the day the customer was due to arrive, a chef was busy cooking for a private function he'd forgotten he'd had to cater for.



And so, the vegan was abandoned and complained.

In a direct message, the customer allegedly wrote: “My only option was the vegetable dish… it was okay but not that filling… and I was shocked to see it was $32 (£17).

“If you don’t get with the times, I don’t hold out faith that your restaurant will be the one that does. I think it’s incredibly important nowadays that restaurants can accommodate everyone and to not be able to have actual plant-based meals shows your shortcomings as a chef."

Mountain didn't take the feedback well.

Speaking to 7News, the chef lashed out at plant-based eaters.

"F**k vegans - I’m done with them," he said.

"I once wrote and sold a book called Pig which had pork recipes. People know what they’re getting from me.

"I understand where vegans are coming from but my job is to make food taste as good as I can and I can’t always cater to everybody’s dietary requirements."

