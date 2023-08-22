The hidden 'brain eating' danger of jumping into unclean water

Three people in New York and Connecticut have died from vibriosis - commonly referred to as a ‘flesh-eating bacteria' - a rare bacterial infection, prompting authorities to warn residents about the potential dangers of consuming raw shellfish or exposure to salt or brackish water.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently released a statement, saying authorities were investigating the infections as the state’s heal department urged healthcare providers to consider fibrosis when diagnosing wound infections or sepsis of unknown origin.

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” said Hochul.

“As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with comprised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria,” she added.

Vibrio vulnificus naturally occurs in saltwater coastal environments, and during periods where the weather is warmer - such as May and October - the bacteria can be found in higher concentrations.



According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, infection can occur when an open wound comes into contact with raw or undercooked seafood, or with saltwater or brackish water.

The elderly and those with poor immune systems are at the greatest risk for contracting Vibrio vulnificus-related illness.

Connecticut department of public health (DPH) commissioner Marissa Juthani said: “People should consider the potential risk of consuming raw oysters and exposure to salt or brackish water and take appropriate precautions. Particularly during the hottest months of the summer, bacteria are more likely to overgrow and contaminate raw shellfish.”

Authorities have also urged people to take precautions by avoiding raw or undercooked oysters and other shellfish. As well as staying out of saltwater or brackish water if you have a wound, piercing or tattoo.

