A radio presenter from St Louis, Missouri, has lost his TV job after a leaked recording saw him brand his co-host a “f***ing fat, nasty b****” during an ad break.
Former Fox 2 anchor Victor Faust directed the shocking remarks at The Edge co-host Crystal Cooper during the KFNS show on 13 September.
In an edited audio clip of the exchange released by the local paper, St Louis Post-Dispatch, Mr Faust can be heard telling Ms Cooper she “brought up a stupid subject” by criticising his computer skills and that “the problem is you think whatever you do is right”.
“You had no f***ing reason to attack me on-air yesterday, and you did … Your kids have a terrible f***ing mom, I feel sorry for them.”
Ms Cooper replied by saying Mr Faust was “not my boss” and “did not attack” her co-presenter.
Twitter users went on to condemn Mr Faust for the “ugly” remarks made towards Ms Cooper:
\u201cVic Faust tryna defend himself by saying theres more context, but the context is that he doesnt know how to use a computer\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\udc80 POS, i dont think theres any context thatd make what he said okay lmao @FOX2News #VicFaust\u201d— drake clapping gif (@drake clapping gif) 1663875646
\u201c@FOX2News I heard about the obnoxious tirade Dick Faust made against his co-worker; & I have the feeling that it was because; for some reason; he was very jealous of her!!\u201d— Monica Batch (@Monica Batch) 1663860038
\u201cWow @victorjfaust\nIs this what you think about women?\n\n-profane attack\n-body shaming\n-hostile workplace\n-threats \n-Mommy shaming\n\nIs that what you think of your female colleagues at @FOX2now also?\n\nThis is so ugly. \nYou showed your true colors.\n\nhttps://t.co/emSC0DeELR\u201d— Randi Naughton (@Randi Naughton) 1663609122
\u201c@victorjfaust Your kids should definitely be off limits. Too bad you didn't apply that rule to Crystal's kids. You didn't make a mistake, you showed who you truly are, and we believe you.\u201d— Solstice Pixie Votes Blue (@Solstice Pixie Votes Blue) 1663788570
\u201cShitbag of the Year award definitely goes to this guy @victorjfaust. Google his on air tirade of female co-host Crystal Cooper.\u201d— Richard151 (@Richard151) 1663676198
\u201c@victorjfaust Nope. A \u201cmistake\u201d is an inadvertent action. You repeatedly called her all kinds of horrible things. You disrespected her and all women everywhere with your hateful, entitled tirade. You acted like you are SO above her. That not a mistake\u201d— The Freakshow (@The Freakshow) 1663786021
\u201c@victorjfaust Ladies & gents, I give you, Victor Faust!\u201d— Colin Forsecs (@Colin Forsecs) 1663815331
Kurt Krueger, general manager of the Fox 2 TV station, told the St Louis outlet: “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR or [Fox 2 parent company] Nexstar Media.”
Meanwhile, in an apology issued on his now-deleted Twitter account, Mr Faust said: “I am very sorry. My words hurt Crystal, my colleagues and family. I made a huge mistake and I’m ashamed.
“As I work to earn trust again, I hope we can have an open dialogue about respect in the workplace and forgiveness.”
According to the St Louis Post-Dispatch, Ms Cooper’s Facebook profile gives her last working day at KFNS as 13 September, the same day Mr Faust’s rant took place.
