A radio presenter from St Louis, Missouri, has lost his TV job after a leaked recording saw him brand his co-host a “f***ing fat, nasty b****” during an ad break.

Former Fox 2 anchor Victor Faust directed the shocking remarks at The Edge co-host Crystal Cooper during the KFNS show on 13 September.

In an edited audio clip of the exchange released by the local paper, St Louis Post-Dispatch, Mr Faust can be heard telling Ms Cooper she “brought up a stupid subject” by criticising his computer skills and that “the problem is you think whatever you do is right”.

“You had no f***ing reason to attack me on-air yesterday, and you did … Your kids have a terrible f***ing mom, I feel sorry for them.”

Ms Cooper replied by saying Mr Faust was “not my boss” and “did not attack” her co-presenter.

Twitter users went on to condemn Mr Faust for the “ugly” remarks made towards Ms Cooper:

Kurt Krueger, general manager of the Fox 2 TV station, told the St Louis outlet: “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR or [Fox 2 parent company] Nexstar Media.”

Meanwhile, in an apology issued on his now-deleted Twitter account, Mr Faust said: “I am very sorry. My words hurt Crystal, my colleagues and family. I made a huge mistake and I’m ashamed.

“As I work to earn trust again, I hope we can have an open dialogue about respect in the workplace and forgiveness.”

According to the St Louis Post-Dispatch, Ms Cooper’s Facebook profile gives her last working day at KFNS as 13 September, the same day Mr Faust’s rant took place.

